Goat fight event draws large crowds

A goat fight event held at Kuttiyapatti near Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

With an aim to revive the dying sport of ‘kidaai muttu’ (a fight between two goats at a time), the Kidaai Muttu Friends Group of Dindigul district organised the fifth edition of goat fight event at Kuttiyapatti near Dindigul on Saturday.

As many as 260 fighter goats from various districts, including Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi, Dindigul and Theni participated in the contest.

As many as 130 pairs of raging goats competed amidst loud cheering from spectators.

The goats were assessed and categorised based on their dental count and age before competing in the bout.

The goat breeders of the winning fighter goats were awarded gold coins and prizes.

The event was housefull as a large number of public and enthusiasts from the surrounding areas of Dindigul attended as it was conducted after a gap of two years, owing to COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Police security arrangements were in place to ensure smooth functioning of the event.