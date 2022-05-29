Siddha practitioner kidnapped; five held

DINDIGUL

A Siddha practitioner belonging to Tiruchi was allegedly kidnapped by a five-member gang in Dindigul on Saturday. Police arrested five persons and are investigating.

Following a complaint from the Siddha doctor’s son, the DIndigul SP V.R. Srinivasan alerted the team.

It is said that the Yoganathan (65) of KK Nagar, Tiruchi, received a call from a patient in Dindigul asking him for appointment. The doctor is said to have informed the patient about his visit due to DIndigul on Saturday.

On arrival, the gang kidnapped Yoganathan from the bus stand and demanded ₹ two lakh from the doctor, who, in turn, informed his son in Tiruchi.

Posing himself as a relative, when DSP Balakrishnan called a mobile number and informed that the ransom was ready and pleaded that they need not harass the doctor, the gang believed it and agreed to meet at a location in Batlagundu.

After releasing the Siddha practitioner, when the gang was waiting to collect the ransom, the police surrounded them.

The accused were identified as Sasidharan (37) of Vriddhachalam, Manikandan (35) of KC Patti, Gopi (27) of Tirupur, Nagaraj (45) of Nagari and Jayaraman (40) of Ayyampalayam.

A police officer said that the reason for committing the crime was yet to be established. The DIndigul Town South Inspector Illanchezhian was investigating.