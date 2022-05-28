‘Fill vacancies in departments’

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association staged a day-long dharna in front of the Regional Transport Office in Dindigul on Friday.

Their 13-point charter of demands included reverting to the old pension scheme while scrapping the new pension scheme.

They sought regularisation of services for more than 3 lakh workers like noon-meal and Anganwadi staff, revenue village assistance, and nurses recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board who are currently under consolidated, honorarium or special time-scale pay.

They protested against the delay in filling vacancies in various departments in the Union and State governments.

They also demanded putting an end to the recruitment of employees on a contractual basis, stopping privatisation of public sector undertakings like the railways, airways, life insurance etc.

Office-bearers and representatives from various government employee unions addressed the meeting and reiterated their demands.

A few of the associations that took part in the protest included Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers’ Association (TNROA), Tamil Nadu Noon Meal Employees Association (TNNMEA), Tamil Nadu Town Panchayat Employees’ Association (TNTPEA), Tamil Nadu Government MRB Nurses Empowerment Association (TNGMRBEA) etc.

TNGEA district president S Mubarak Ali, district secretary M P Vivekanandan, and others were present.