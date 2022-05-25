Bhumi puja performed to lay four-lane highway

Minister for Cooperation I Periyasamy speaks at the inauguration of road widening works at Sempatti in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

The State Highway road work under the Chief Minister Road Development Scheme was flagged off by Minister for Cooperation I Periyasamy during the bhumi puja held at Athur junction near Sempatti near here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Periyasamy said that the two-lane highway road from Kamu Pillai Chatram near Sempatti to Kannivadi will be widened into a four-lane highway road at a cost of ₹79.07 crore in two phases, according to a release from the district administration.

The work to be undertaken is part of the State Highways 37 on the stretch along Mettur, Palakkanuthu, Oddanchatram, Dharapuram and Tiruppur. The project is bound to be completed in 13 months.

These works have been undertaken by the State Highways Department under the scheme to lay new and smooth roads connecting remote villages with arterial four-way roads and widen existing roads for the public, especially farmers to transport their products with ease, children to commute to their schools without congestion, said Mr Periyasamy.

Further, accident-prone zones like the junctions in Athur and Pithalaipatti would be identified and measures taken to rectify them, he added.

He said that steps would be taken to set up overhead water tanks in remote areas from the MP Local Area Development Scheme and Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme funds.

He also added that the government is working towards the betterment and development of the State while ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reached the people in the lowest strata of the society.

Collector S Visakan, State Highways Superintending Engineer P Marimuthurajan, Reddiarchatram and Athur Panchayat Unions chair persons P K Sivagurusami and Maheswari respectively and others were present.