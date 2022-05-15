Low supply of tomatoes spikes prices

The price of country tomatoes has skyrocketed to ₹80 per kg at the wholesale market in Dindigul, one of the biggest markets in the State, owing to the recent spell of rain.

The price of tomatoes in the market witnessed a substantial increase over the past week, as the summer rains that showered continuously affected the harvest of country tomatoes.

This resulted in a low inflow of the commodity into the wholesale vegetable markets in Dindigul and Oddanchatram.

The glut in the supply spiked the prices as the vegetable per kg was sold at ₹45 last month, almost doubling now, adding to the woes of farmers and customers.

Farmers who are unable to harvest the crop as the rains have damaged the crop to wither and rot away on the fields right when they were ready to be harvested.

The farmers who feel the pinch of the situation do not expect the price to dip anytime soon until there is a steady supply of the vegetable again in the markets through the next crop cycle.

At present, the wholesale market at Dindigul receives tomatoes from the key regions, including Vadamadurai, Gopalpatti, Natham, Sanarpatti, and Vedasandur in the district where there is rich tomato cultivation done on hundreds of hectares.

The produce is usually transported in large quantities to other districts like Karur, Erode, Coimbatore, and even Kerala.