Rain brings cheer to farmers in Kodaikanal

Continuous showers in the past week have brought relief and happiness to the farmers of Kodaikanal in Dindigul district.

Farmers in Kodaikanal widely cultivate a variety of hill vegetables, including beans, butter beans, beetroot, cauliflower, and turnips and are happy as the crops have benefitted naturally.

They said that the growth of the standing crops is boosted as the rain replenished the draining moisture in the soil.

Last year's yield was steady owing to a good amount of rainfall, said the farmers. However, this year, due to the scorching summer sun during the time of cultivation, the sprouting crops began to wither eventually, they said.

The onset of timely rains that have been pouring recently has saved their hard work, time and money, farmers feel. They are hopeful of receiving a good yield this year too.

Rainfall of 16 mm in Kodaikanal Boat Club, 8 mm in Kodaikanal Solar Observatory, 8.6 mm in Kamakshipuram, and 2 mm in Natham was recorded on May 15 in the district.