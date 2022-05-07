Collector S. Visakan, center, releases a handbook on one-year achievements of the State government, at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

In a press meet commemorating the current Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime completing one year in office, a report on the list of achievements and grants made in the past year was presented by Collector S Visakan at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

According to a press release, the Collector said that people received benefits under ‘Kalaignarin Varummun Kappom’, ‘Maruthuva Kaapeeti Thittam’, ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’, ‘Namakku Naame’, and ‘Inniuyir Kappom’ etc in the past one year.

He said that the current scheme titled ‘Mudhalamaichar Thittam’ will hereon function as ‘Mudhalamaichar Mugavari.’ Under this scheme, out of 35,952 petitions received, 23,391 were catered too, including issuing free house pattas to 1,479 beneficiaries.

Under ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Thittam’, 1,19,606 people diagnosed with Blood Pressure and Diabetes are undergoing treatment.

Across the district, 32,83,829 people above 18 years of age have been administered vaccination doses.

As many as 260 children who lost their parents who were affected by COVID-19 received financial assistance of ₹3 lakh each.

A total of 53,676 beneficiaries were slashed off loans worth a total of ₹204.15 crore borrowed from Cooperative Banks.

Eight grams of gold and ₹25,000 were given away to 1,469 beneficiaries studying Class X under ‘Thalikku Thangam’ scheme.

For the welfare of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, 321 new shelters are being constructed at a cost of ₹17.17 crores across the district.

Further, the release said that public must cooperate in avoiding usage of the banned one litre plastic water bottles in Kodaikanal.

Along with the scheme of drinking water from Cauvery announced by the Chief minister M.K. Stalin, research is under way to set up two more drinking water schemes, added the release.

Highlighting the recent operation of the Forest Department, the Collector said that two kumkis, ‘Kaleem’ and ‘Chinna Thambi,’ along with a team of 35 members, were in a temporary camp in the Kannivadi area forest range in the Dindigul forest division to drive out a herd of wild elephants.

Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer V. Latha and others were present.