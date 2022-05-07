Villagers take part in a fishing festival in Sengulam tank near Natham in Dindigul district on Saturday.

Over 1,000 people enthusiastically participated in the annual fishing festival held at Sengulam tank belonging to Mottayakoundanpatti near Natham in Dindigul district on Saturday.

Owing to the recent showers, fish were reared in large numbers in the tank. Following the summer heat, water level in the pond began to reduce.

Hence, the fishing festival was held in the tank, where fishing enthusiasts caught various kinds of fish, including veeral, kendai, rohu, katla, and keluthi, in different sizes free of cost.

People across ages, transcending barriers of caste and class, participated in the event.

They used Kaccha, a net made out of threads to catch fish, while some did free hand fishing in the shallow water.

More than 1,000 people from Natham, Sanarpatti, Gopalpatti, Vembarpatti and nearby surroundings, including Tiruchi, Sivaganga, Madurai and other districts, participated in the event.