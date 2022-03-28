Corporation council meeting presided by Mayor J. Ilamathi was held here on Monday. Budget was presented.

A total of 6 resolutions for implementing various works were passed.

The budget consisted of a proposal to buy two cars for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor at the cost of ₹ 60 lakh with State government clearance.

From the general corporation fund, ₹ 25 lakh will be used for dengue eradication along with corona preventive measures by outsourcing 60 workers on a temporary basis with a salary of ₹389.

Block-level committees will be formed under the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme. The Corporation Commissioner will be the president of the committee and two councillors will be selected as members, an official statement read.

Free parking lot for the differently abled will be constructed at Kamaraj bus stand.

During the meeting, BJP Councillor G. Danapal questioned the cause for the deficit of about ₹36 crore in Corporation for the past five years and CPI (M) member Ganesan sought a white paper on how those funds were spent by the previous regime in the last 10 years.

To which, the Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said, “The Corporation's revenue has been drastically reduced for the past three years due to the pandemic. Major revenue was paused since bus stands remained shut for two years but renovations were done incurring costs.”

Addressing concerns over sudden imposition of taxes that may be a burden to the public, he said, “We will begin by collecting pending arrears from tax defaulters.”

The Commissioner said, “One sanitary park for two wards will be constructed prioritising public welfare and steps have been taken to bring additional battery carts into operation to collect garbage.”

Mr. Danapal pointed out that the micro-biotic garbage dumping yard, where compostable and non-compostable waste are segregated, set up at Anna Nagar in 14th Ward in 2017-18, causes inconvenience to the public and sought ground reports on it.

To which Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa said, “The project was carried out by the past government. We will take steps to ensure that the public is benefited under the DMK regime.”