Centre’s ‘anti-employee’ policies flayed

Members of All Trade Unions picket Sub Collector’s Office Road in Dindigul on Monday: | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

March 28, 2022 20:40 IST

Picketing was held at 18 places in the district by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions spread across the nation condemning the ‘anti-employee policies’ of the Union Government on Monday.

On the first day of strike, various trade and employee unions staged demonstration at two places -- in front of Dindigul Union Office and the Collectorate to protest against the “anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national” policies.

Members of LPF, CITU, DUCC, AITUC, INTUC, AICCTU participated.

District secretary R. Sachchidanandam of CPI(M) and district secretary of Democratic Youth Federation of India K.R. Balaji were arrested along with 1,061 workers, including 340 women, across the district.

Reduction of interest rate on PF accumulations to 8.1% from 8.5%, and hike in petrol, LPG, kerosene, and CNG prices were decried.

Canara Bank main branch wears a deserted look in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

As many as 1,500 workers from the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) unions went on full strike at 42 tanneries in Dindigul.

Similarly, 500 sanitary workers in 12 town panchayats in the district went on strike.

Around 150 barbers working at the Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple also went on strike.

Around 200 workers of Anganwadis and the Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association were among those who staged a demonstration in front of the Union Office in Dindigul.

In branches of nationalised banks across the district, officer-level employees came to work resulting in partial-strike.

As workers of the TNSTC in Dindigul and Theni region went on a strike, only 100 out of 800 buses were operated in both districts, according to State Transport Workers Union CITU general secretary N. Ramanathan.

Department staff, including driver, conductor, maintenance staff, office workers and ticket inspectors participated.

More than 5,000 shift workers of Dindigul and Theni went on strike in the early hours on Monday.

Thirty-eight buses in total of all the bus stands in Dindigul and 41 buses in Theni were operated. There were less than seven buses stationed at Palani, Vedasandur, Natham and Oddanchatram bus stands.

Public and school students formed long queue as private buses, running in full strength were crowded.

Members of CITU, LPF, HMS, INTUC, AALLF, Office Staff Association took part in the strike.

Virudhunagar

Hundreds of workers affiliated to various trade unions were arrested when they staged road roko in different parts of Virudhunagard district as part of Bharat Bandh on Monday.

Members of trade unions stage a road roko in Virudhunagar on Monday.

The agitators raised slogans against the Centre for its attempt to private public sector units, like railways, insurance companies and banks. They also sought replacement of new pension scheme with old pension scheme and for doing away with hard-fought labour laws and new codes that were anti-workers.

While only 15% of the TNSTC buses were operated across the district, banks and insurance companies worked with skeletal staff. The number of absentees from State Government departments was neglible that did not affect the day-to-day activities. However, Anganwadi workers took part in the protest in good numbers.

Besides buses, autorickshaws stayed away from road in Sattur, Srivilliputtur and Rajapalayam areas.

A huge protest was held at Tiruthangal in which district secretaries of Ramachandran (Labour Progressive Front), P.N. Deva (Centre of India Trade Unions), took part.