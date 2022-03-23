Land surveyors demand filling of vacancies

Land surveyors stage a demonstration at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Land surveyors staged a protest pressing for a 16-point charter of demands in front of the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

During the demonstration, led by their president, Vijayakumar, they stressed filling of vacancies, revoking appointments of field assistants through contract systems, setting right anomalies in pay-scale and reducing the workload of field staff.

Mr. Vijayakumar insisted that new posts of Assistant Director should be created. Appointment of land surveyor on the basis of 10th class educational qualification should be continued, he added.

Ninety six surveyors across the State began their 72-hour strike from March 23 to 25, emphasising various demands.

“Due to the ‘anti-employee’ attitude of higher officials, we had to opt for protests that left a deserted look in land surveyor offices in all the taluk offices. This has evidently affected land leveling works that were under way,” he added.

He stressed that the government should immediately comply with our demands.

District Secretary Nandakumar, District Treasurer Senthilkumar and Joint Secretary Thangam and others were present.