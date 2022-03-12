Former APRO sentenced to 10-year imprisonment 

The Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases in Madurai has recently convicted former Assistant Public Relations Officer A.D. Arun and two of his accomplices S. Ravi and M. Sriram. The three accused were sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment.

Additional Judge J. Flora imposed a total fine of ₹ 9 lakh. The Madurai Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested them for an illegal possession of 250 kg of ganja in 2018.

Arun was serving as the Assistant Public Relations Officer at the Dindigul Collectorate. He was suspended following the arrest. The three accused were convicted for various offences under the NDPS Act.

On June 11, 2018, based on specific information, the team of the Madurai Narcotics Control Bureau stopped the vehicle used by the accused at the Lakshmipuram tollgate in Dindigul district. Following a search, ganja was found in the vehicle.

It was packed in 114 parcels and loaded in the boot and the rear seat of the car. The police seized the ganja parcels and the vehicle used by the accused. The accused had procured the ganja from Andhra Pradesh.