33 injured in jallikattu

Youth try to tame a bull at a Jallikattu held at Pillamanaickenpatti near Dindigul on Wednesday.

Dindigul

Thirty three persons, including tamers and onlookers, were injured in a Jallikattu organised in Pillamanayakkanpatti near here on Wednesday.

Around 681 Jallikkattu bulls were released through the vadivasal, in which 33 people, including Alagharsamy, a police constable of Vedasandur police station, were injured at the event organised as part of Kadirnarasinghaperumal temple festival.

Whiile 17 of the injured were treated at the first aid center set up at the venue, the six critically injured have been admitted to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

The booked bulls were brought from Palamedu, Trichy, Natham, Dindigul, Palani, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Theni and other surrounding areas.

Various gifts including cots, washing machines, bicycles, utensils were given away to the best performing bulls and to the tamers who profited from the bulls that jumped through the aisle.

Similarly, helmets were provided on behalf of the village administration to all the tamers who participated.

Six persons, including Raja, a visitor from Dindigul West Boundary Rock area, John Arokiya Raj, fom West Arokiya Mata Street, Dindigul, and Nagaraj, from Jayankondam, Ariyalur district, both tamers, were critically injured and were taken to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

A large number of people had come from the surrounding area to watch the javelin throw match conducted as a part of the festival.

Further, at the Kadir Narasingha Perumal Temple in Pillamanayakkanpatti, the public and farmers worshiped by offering one lakh bananas for the prosperity of agriculture.

More than 200 policemen were deployed to ensure smooth functioning of the event. The temple festival started on February 28.