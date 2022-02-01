Dindigul: no more a town but yet to become a city

DINDIGUL

It awaits a Mayor and councillors with great expectations

Looks can be deceptive. Dindigul does not have either broad roads, a spectacular bus stand or a glitzy shopping mall befitting its city status.

But it has industries - lock, iron safe, tanneries, spinning mills. Besides, it is a major agro-trading centre. So much for revenue generation for a civic body

It has a population of more than three lakh in its 48 wards. Many of the industries lie on the town’s fringes. When it became a corporation and got its first Mayor in 2014, expectations were high. But nothing has changed. With the February 19 election to urban local bodies nearing, residents are pinning their hopes on the new Mayor and councillors. The new team has quite a job in its hands.

According to a resident, H. Kannan of Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Centre, but for the change in status, all civic problems remain unaddressed. Foremost of all problems is its bus stand. Dindigul is at the intersection of some of the busiest highways in the State. So the bustling Kamaraj Bus Stand should have been shifted to one of the many bypass roads around the town long back. But with the hundreds of shops generating income for the ‘fortunate few,’ there is politics in not shifting the bus stand.

The corporation lodge at the bus stand was closed a few years back following shady happenings at night. Now it has been renovated. It must be put to use for genuine travellers - mainly devotees bound for Sabarimala and Palani and tourists to Kodaikanal, Mr. Kannan says.

The town lacks a good solid waste management system as the dump near Muruga Bhavanam is full, and now garbage is burnt on the roadside.

No zonal office

In the absence of zonal offices, tax must be paid only at the corporation office near Clock Tower and electricity bill can be paid only at the office on distant Malaipatti Road.

Only 24 of the 48 wards have underground drainage system. The grievance redress mechanism is poor leading to blockage of drains remains unaddressed.

All the eight automatic traffic signals in the town do not function. Ironically, when they are operated, traffic goes haywire, say the residents.

R. Thiruppathi, district organising secretary of Pattali Makkal Katchi, says one saving grace this time around is people are going to ‘elect’ a Mayor for the first time, as V. Marutharaj of the AIADMK was automatically elevated from Municipal Chairman to Mayor when Dindigul got Corporation status, though it was short-lived. “We hope things will change for the better after the elections,” he says.

There is a popular support for Cooperation Minister I. Periyasamy, a DMK heavyweight as residents say though he was slighted with non-allotment of a plum portfolio like revenue this time, he proved his mettle with his apolitical and transparent approach. With such endearing affection, much rests on his selection of mayoral candidate.