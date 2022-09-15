Dindigul vegetable market shut as loadmen call for strike

Retail traders and customers were in for a shock as the Gandhi Vegetable Market in Dindigul wore a deserted look on Thursday owing to some loadmen calling for a one-day strike over a dispute between them and a stall owner.

Following a clash between a stall owner and loadmen on Tuesday evening, in which four workers sustained injuries, Gandhi Market Loadmen Welfare Association called for a strike.

As a result, most farmers did not bring their produce to the market that led to disruption in the market’s functioning. While a couple of lorries carrying produce waited near the market, the drivers said that they were unaware of the strike.

The market, comprising over 100 shops that source vegetables from nearby places like Oddanchatram, Theni, Kodaikanal and many surrounding villages and districts remained shut affecting daily business.

Since the supply routine was disrupted, vendors outside the market were selling yesterday's stock at high prices, said K. Balu, 42, a retail vendor at Hanumantha Nagar. Even a bunch of coriander leaves were being sold at ₹100, he lamented and wished that the market would function normally again soon.

G. Kamala, 63, a resident of Chellandi Amman Temple street, who is a regular at the vegetable market, said that she was not aware of the shut down. “I will have to find other grocery shops as I cannot go to Uzhavar Santhai on Tiruchi Road which is far off,” she said.

Further, many customers had a very limited variety of vegetables to choose from the retail vendors.

Association’s president A.S.D. Santosh said, “talks were on and until we find a solution, the protest will continue”.