Dindigul to have 800 streetlights soon

August 31, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Dindigul Corporation has received 800 lights to be fitted on the streets soon, said Corporation Commissioner R. Maheswari at the council meeting held here on Thursday.

The meeting was presided over by Mayor Illamathi in which officials and Deputy Mayor Rajappa participated.

AIADMK councillor and leader of the party in the council Rajmohan said that many streets were in the dark and public suffered due to non-functioning of the lights. He further said that dog menace was on the rise and wanted to know the reasons for inaction.

Intervening, the Commissioner said that they had conducted a study recently on the functioning of the street lights. Very recently the Corporation had placed orders and had just received 800 lights. This would be fitted shortly, she said and added that stray dogs were being caught and the drive would be intensified.

CPI(M) councillor Ganesan said that in many wards, underground drainage works had not been completed, though deposit had been collected from the residents. He charged that there were complaints of maladministration and wanted transparency in the implementation of the underground drainage system.

A few other opposition councillors pointed out mosquito menace in the city and called for early completion of the UGD. BJP councillor Dhanapal said that the ₹1,000 financial assistance proposed by the government should be given to all women. However, some of the members from the DMK demanded the BJP to implement its poll promises first.

For a brief moment, the AIADMK councillors and their rivals DMK levelled charges against each another. The Deputy Mayor said that only in the DMK rule, works were happening and that the AIADMK had no locus standi to comment on the government.

As many as 83 resolutions were passed at the council meeting.

