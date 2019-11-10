Dindigul to get a stand for omni buses

DINDIGUL

Passengers travelling from Dindigul to cities like Chennai and Bangalore often find it a hassle to board private omni buses. The reason is the congested parking provided for these buses.

The buses are often parked along the roads around the bus stand in the evening, causing traffic snarls and it is impossible for passengers to reach the buses in a car or two-wheeler. Hence, they walk quite a few metres through the narrow roads carrying the luggage.

Soon, there will be a solution and relief to the problem, as the Dindigul Corporation has planned to construct a separate stand for omni buses. The proposed site is the lorry shed on Palani Road.

“Part of the three acres space will be converted into the omni bus stand. The bus stand will be replete with facilities such as 50 booking offices, toilets for drivers, RO water facility, passengers waiting area, ample lighting and parking. The space already has a cemented flooring,” said G.R. Saranga Saravanan, Assistant Revenue Officer, Dindigul Corporation.

About 70 private travels operate bus services through Dindigul, of which around 40 travels operate services originating from Dindigul, while others enter and exit the city.

Buses originating from Madurai and southern areas and towns like Theni, Cumbum, Oddanchatram and Palani stop in Dindigul to pick up passengers. Most of these buses are either bound for Chennai via Tiruchi or to Bangalore via Salem.

“Of these, only about 30 buses enter the city and bus stand, while most others stop and pick up passengers on the highway. The proposed omni bus stand on Palani Road will be a convenient spot as it is closer to both the Bangalore and Tiruchi highways,” said P.V. Nathan, manager in one of the private travels.

“Buses from Chennai drop passengers on the highway early in the morning. We find it unsafe and insecure to alight from buses on the highway at dark. Whereas if there is a designated bus stand, the buses will drop passengers there and it is safer. It will be convenient to even hire an autorickshaw or taxi to go home from the bus stand,” said S. Soundaram, a regular traveller to Chennai from Dindigul.

The ARO adds that the proposed bus stand will have tea and snacks stalls apart from a separate parcel booking service that will function 24 hours.

“We also have plans to hold talks with TNSTC and facilitate a shuttle bus service between the city bus stand and the omni bus stand for the benefit of passengers,” he added.