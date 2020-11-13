Dindigul, Theni focus on crime against children

Sensitisation programmes intensified among various stakeholders, says DIG

Dindigul

Preventing crimes against children was being accorded top priority in Dindigul and Theni districts over the last 10 months with sensitisation programmes being intensified among various stakeholders and all the accused figuring in the crimes were booked by the investigating officers, said DIG of Police (Dindigul Range) M. S. Muthusamy here on Friday.

Sharing a few data on the POCSO Act, the DIG told The Hindu that in the last 10 months, 87 cases were registered and 111 accused were arrested in Dindigul district from January to October. Similarly, in the neighbouring Theni district, the police had booked 70 cases and held 97 accused, he said and added that in some cases, the police had recommended the accused to be held under the Goondas Act.

Claiming that the two districts focused on creating awareness and educating the people at periodic intervals, Mr. Muthusamy said that they also sensitised girl children through stakeholders, who included district SP, social welfare officer, child welfare officer, psychologist and NGO.

Every station had an exclusive police to attend to the complaints, on child abuse cases. The investigations were thoroughly conducted and only the real accused behind the heinous crime were arrested. The stakeholders were also given training on how to handle the victims through a day-long programme. Posters and booklets too helped in the education.

Recently, when there were a series of demonstrations after a court acquitted an accused in connection with a 12-year-old girl from Vadamadurai in Dindigul district, who was found dead after being raped, Mr. Muthusamy clarified that the police had arrested the accused. The State government had moved a higher court in the case, he added.

The DIG of Police said that November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day and he wished that there was no crime against any child. He assured that the custodians of law would accord top priority towards prevention of crimes against children and warned of severe action as per the law. A suspect would not be let off to wander scot-free, if he was found to have committed the crime, he warned.