Dindigul Taluk Police Station ranked first in south zone

The State government has ranked Dindigul Taluk Police Station as the best police station in the south zone for the year 2021.

According to a note from the office of the Director General of Police, dated May 27, the station emerged as the best one based on a survey.

Several teams are formed every year to identify the best performing police station in the State. They visit various police stations and study various matters including maintenance of the police station and their premises, the attitude of policemen towards complainants, details of convictions in trials, pending cases and updating case details online etc.

The teams monitor these police stations and finalise one as the best police station.

Cumbum North Police Station, Theni, stood second followed by Kenikarai Police Station in Ramanathapuram, Alangulam Police Station in Tenkasi, Silaiman Police Station in Madurai, Eraniel Police Station in Kanniyakumari, Kovilpatti West Police Station in Thoothukudi, Vembakottai Police Station in Virudhunagar, Ambasamudram Police Station in Tirunelveli and Karaikudi North police Station in Sivaganga.

Dindigul Taluk Police Station Inspector S Balandi said that they were discharging their duties expeditiously as per the guidance of senior police officers. “Policemen of our station work in a dignified manner with genuine dedication,” he said.

He said that the dedication to work does not come with an intention to receive an award of this sort but to serve the people. Receiving an award by recognising our work has only brought us immense joy, he added.