Dindigul taluk police station adjudged third best in State

January 13, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has ranked Dindigul taluk police station under Dindigul District Police as the third best performing police station in the State for 2021.

According to a communique from the Office of the Director General of Police, Tiruppur North police station under Tiruppur City Police was ranked first followed by Fort police station under Tiruchi City Police.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will present the Chief Minister’s Trophy to the respective station house officers during the Republic Day celebrations in Chennai on January 26.

Dindigul District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran told The Hindu that the station had performed well in various parameters which were assessed by a team of evaluators including an officer in the rank of IGP.

“High number of seizures of banned drugs and invocation of Goondas Act against offenders, swift disposal of cases and petitions with effective inquiry and community policing has helped the station bag the third place in the entire State. The station through its strenuous efforts curbed rowdyism and maintained law and order effectively,” he said.

The SP said that the recognition was a boost for the police personnel to keep up the good work as well as to be an inspiration to other police stations.

