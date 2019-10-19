Dindigul stares at water stagnation

Dindigul and its surroundings have been receiving rains almost everyday since the past one week. But it has not brought cheer among the residents of the town. Only fear and anger can be sensed. The reason is that one can’t see a single road in Dindigul without water stagnation.

Be it the relatively plush RM Colony where the city’s affluent people reside or the narrow lanes and slums in the town, water stagnation appears to be a common problem.

Pedestrians and motorists suffer alike because of this.

“The moment we step out of the house, we only keep hopping across puddles. At many places, we walk through one feet of water,” says C. Sivagami, a resident of Nagal Nagar.

However, the biggest threat now is the fever scare. Stagnation of water has caused panic among the public as it poses a serious mosquito breeding threat.

Among the pockets that are worst affected by the problem are the railway underpasses in Vedapatti and RM Colony, where vehicles have to pass through 2 feet of storm water.

“Rainwater has stagnated on Palani Bypass Road for the past eight days. The corporation has not taken any steps to either drain the water or prevent mosquito breeding. Two years ago, there corporation workers used to fumigate public and private places. But no such steps are being taken now,” says V.H.K. Hariharan, a resident of North Car Street.

Water stagnation has also been reported from the outskirts and extension areas such as Vijaytha Colony, Nadavanapatti under Seelapadi Panchayat, Balakrishnapuram and Kamaraja Nagar.

“People living in these hamlets close to Dindigul town are also affected because the panchayats, due to lack of funds, have not taken any steps to control mosquitoes. The corporation turns a blind eye, as they are not even able to take care of the wards within their limit,” says Mr. Hariharan.

Corporation Health Officer M. Anitha, remained unavailable for comments. While Corporation Commissioner, Senthil Murugan, said that steps are being taken to combat mosquito breeding and outbreak of fever in the town.