Dindigul SP issues advisory on safe Deepavali 

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 22, 2022 17:20 IST

Ahead of Deepavali, Superintendent of Police, V. Baskaran has issued an advisory to the public to celebrate the festival in a safe manner.

He urged the public to burst only green crackers based on Supreme Court orders and guidelines of the State government. The timings stated to burst crackers was only between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

As per the Environment (Protection) Rules, one must not manufacture, use or sell firecrackers with a decibel level of more than 125 and one must not use the banned Chinese crackers.

Further, people have been advised to refrain from bursting crackers at places where inflammable articles are stored or burst aerial crackers near thatched-roof huts, hospitals, places of workshops, courts and schools. Children must burst crackers only under adult supervision, the advisory said.

Posse of policemen would be posted at locations where large people would gather, said Mr Baskaran.

In cases of accidents, the public should immediately contact the police and the Fire and Rescue Services department helpline on 100 and 112 respectively and 108, in cases of medical emergencies.

Necessary actions would be taken against those who sell crackers without obtaining license, those who burst crackers beyond permitted decibel and beyond permitted time, stated the release. Strict actions will be taken against those who drink and drive as well.

