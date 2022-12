December 28, 2022 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran chaired the weekly grievances redressal meeting at the District Police Office on Wednesday.

As many as 35 petitions were received while 28 pending cases discussed.

“Directions have been given to launch inquiries into the new petitions submitted while more than 50% of the cases reported during the previous meeting have been disposed of,” said Mr. Baskaran.