HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dindigul SP appreciates youth on solo cycle rally across country to say India is safe for women

January 09, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran appreciating cyclist Aasha Malviya from Madhya Pradesh in Dindigul on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran appreciating cyclist Aasha Malviya from Madhya Pradesh in Dindigul on Sunday.

Dindigul Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran received Aasha Malviya, 24, from Madhya Pradesh, who is currently on a solo cycle rally across the country to vindicate that India is a safe country for women.

According to a press statement, the avid cyclist has so far covered six States.

Ms. Malviya aims to create awareness of the need to protect women’s rights and to empower them, added the release.

The SP appreciated her efforts during a brief interaction before she left for Karur to continue her journey spanning up to 20,000 km.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.