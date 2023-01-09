Dindigul SP appreciates youth on solo cycle rally across country to say India is safe for women

January 09, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Dindigul Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran received Aasha Malviya, 24, from Madhya Pradesh, who is currently on a solo cycle rally across the country to vindicate that India is a safe country for women.

According to a press statement, the avid cyclist has so far covered six States.

Ms. Malviya aims to create awareness of the need to protect women’s rights and to empower them, added the release.

The SP appreciated her efforts during a brief interaction before she left for Karur to continue her journey spanning up to 20,000 km.