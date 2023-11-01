Dindigul residents warned against discharging human waste into storm water drainages

November 01, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Dindigul

Dindigul Corporation has warned of stringent action, including imposing of penalties, on residences that continue to discharge human waste into storm water drainages instead of through underground drainages.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said that despite their streets covered with UGD facility, some people were not getting the UGD connection and continued to discharge human waste through storm water drainages.

He said that such practice was causing health hazard with the danager of various contagious diseases.

The Commissioner said that people who were living in areas covered with UGD should immediate get UGD connection for proper discharge of human waste.

The Commissioner warned that those who failed to comply would face action like disconnection of drinking water supply and blocking of domestic drainage pipelines. Besides, penalties would be levied on them, he said.

