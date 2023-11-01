HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dindigul residents warned against discharging human waste into storm water drainages

November 01, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau

Dindigul Corporation has warned of stringent action, including imposing of penalties, on residences that continue to discharge human waste into storm water drainages instead of through underground drainages.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said that despite their streets covered with UGD facility, some people were not getting the UGD connection and continued to discharge human waste through storm water drainages.

He said that such practice was causing health hazard with the danager of various contagious diseases.

The Commissioner said that people who were living in areas covered with UGD should immediate get UGD connection for proper discharge of human waste.

The Commissioner warned that those who failed to comply would face action like disconnection of drinking water supply and blocking of domestic drainage pipelines. Besides, penalties would be levied on them, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.