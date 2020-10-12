Dindigul residents peeved at poor service at e-sevai centres

A large number of e-sevai centres in Dindigul district are not functioning regularly much to the inconvenience of the public, said Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Centre- Dindigul treasurer H Rajesh Kannan.
Speaking to reporters at the Corporation office here on Monday, he said though the government had relaxed COVID-19 lockdown regulations, the e-sevai centres still remain closed. Those who want to apply for passport or get identity proof for opening bank accounts had been affected. The e-sevai centre functioning on the Corporation office premises had displayed an announcement that applications for corrections in Aadhaar card could be entertained only after November 9. This is the case with the majority of the e-sevai centres in the district, Mr. Kannan said.
The district administration should provide more staff at the e-sevai centres and ensure that the common man's basic needs are taken care of, he said.
A. Pappathi from Sirumalai said she had come to get her initial changed in her Aadhaar card for submitting the same for availing Old Age Pension. But the staff had asked her to come after Deepavali, she said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath