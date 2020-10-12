Dindigul residents peeved at poor service at e-sevai centres

A large number of e-sevai centres in Dindigul district are not functioning regularly much to the inconvenience of the public, said Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Centre- Dindigul treasurer H Rajesh Kannan.

Speaking to reporters at the Corporation office here on Monday, he said though the government had relaxed COVID-19 lockdown regulations, the e-sevai centres still remain closed. Those who want to apply for passport or get identity proof for opening bank accounts had been affected. The e-sevai centre functioning on the Corporation office premises had displayed an announcement that applications for corrections in Aadhaar card could be entertained only after November 9. This is the case with the majority of the e-sevai centres in the district, Mr. Kannan said.

The district administration should provide more staff at the e-sevai centres and ensure that the common man's basic needs are taken care of, he said.

A. Pappathi from Sirumalai said she had come to get her initial changed in her Aadhaar card for submitting the same for availing Old Age Pension. But the staff had asked her to come after Deepavali, she said.