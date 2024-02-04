ADVERTISEMENT

Dindigul Reader’s Mail

February 04, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

As water leaks through the shutters, the PWD need to plug the leakage in Big Tank in Ramanathapuram. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Lifts not working in hospital

Six lifts have been provided at Ramanathapuram Medical College Hospital, which was opened in last August, for the convenience of patients, visitors and staff. But, strangely only two lifts are functioning. In some occasions, one of the two lifts does not work, resulting in hardships for patients and visitors as the staff keep the single lift exclusively for their use and patients and visitors are prevented from using it. Senior citizens, nursing mothers, relatives of patients and children are worst affected due to non-functioning of other lifts. I appeal to the Collector and Dean to take immediate steps to make sure that all lifts function at all times.

Asmabagh Anvardeen

Ramanathapuram

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Water goes waste

The Big Tank at Ramanathapuram is full due to good rain and supply from Vaigai river. But unfortunately the water leaks through the shutters and goes waste. I request the PWD office to repair the shutter to plug the leakage.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US