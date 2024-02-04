Dindigul Reader’s Mail

February 04, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

Lifts not working in hospital

Six lifts have been provided at Ramanathapuram Medical College Hospital, which was opened in last August, for the convenience of patients, visitors and staff. But, strangely only two lifts are functioning. In some occasions, one of the two lifts does not work, resulting in hardships for patients and visitors as the staff keep the single lift exclusively for their use and patients and visitors are prevented from using it. Senior citizens, nursing mothers, relatives of patients and children are worst affected due to non-functioning of other lifts. I appeal to the Collector and Dean to take immediate steps to make sure that all lifts function at all times.

Asmabagh Anvardeen

Ramanathapuram

Water goes waste

The Big Tank at Ramanathapuram is full due to good rain and supply from Vaigai river. But unfortunately the water leaks through the shutters and goes waste. I request the PWD office to repair the shutter to plug the leakage.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi