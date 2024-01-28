GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dindigul Reader’s Mail

January 28, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

Abraham Mills S 6089

Traffic lights needed 

In Ramanathapuram, the busy four-road junction at Kenikkarai connecting Devipattinam Road, Sikkil Raja Street and Madurai Chettiar Street is badly in need of automatic traffic lights for easy flow of traffic. I request the Traffic wing of the District Police Office to inspect the site and provide the signal lights soon. The presence of two marriage halls on the north end of Sikkil Raja Street has led to the road having become a bottleneck due to non-availability of parking space. The municipality should revoke the licence of public utility buildings if there is no provision for parking space.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram 

Disruption in power supply

After it was announced that Paramakudi Government Hospital has been upgraded as a district headquarters hospital, work is in progress to this effect. Due to the construction work, electric supply gets disrupted in the town. I request the authorities concerned to ensured that the disruption does not affect the general public.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi 

