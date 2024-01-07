Dindigul Reader’s Mail

January 07, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Privacy at stake

Is the research by CSIR to find ancestry of a race necessary for India? Which problem is it seeking to address? Or is it meant to mischievously challenge the purity of Dravidian origins? This kind of curiosity to find origins of each caste / class is dangerous and discriminatory. Only the results of researches that are favorable to a government agenda will reach public. Rest would stay hidden. If CSIR could obtain DNA from these people, one could only wonder what they are doing with our biometric data of Aadhaar. This gives rise to the need for an Ethics Committee, including public stakeholders, to oversee such research using sensitive information in centralised databases, and bring transparency about sources and methods used to arrive at results. The Central government mandating and obtaining biometric data of MGNRES beneficiaries, apart from excluding many of the true beneficiaries, could also adversely affect the privacy of those who enrolled in it.

S. Viveak Balaji,

Chinnamanur

Health hazard

In Ramanathapuram town, Sethupathi Nagar which is part of District Collectorate Master Complex is filled with rain water. Sewage is also stagnant at several places, posing threat to public health. The students of hostel in D-block are the worst affected due to the overpowering stench. It is high time the district administration took steps to set right this health hazard. The government should execute a fool-proof plan for a permanent solution to remove rainwater and sewage.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Open DPC in Tiruvadanai

Tiruvadanai region is the rice bowl of Ramanathapuram district. Now that paddy is ready for harvest, I request the authorities to open a direct purchase centre (DPC) at Tiruvadanai.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

