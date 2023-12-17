Dindigul Reader’s Mail

December 17, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

Catch stray dogs

A large number of stray dogs wander day and night in all parts of Ramanathapuram, posing threat to children, women and aged people. These dogs fight on roads, run here and there and cause accidents involving two-wheelers. School-going children have been bitten on several occasions. These dogs should be caught and released in the nearest reserve forest. Steriilisation of all dogs is impractical. I appeal to the authorities to bestow special attention on this burning problem on a war-footing and take remedial measures at once.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Appraiser fee collected twice

When the tenure of jewel loan in banks is about to expire, people repledge their jewels to keep the account alive. In this case, the jewel is not at taken out of the bank’s chest. But still the bank collects appraiser fee for the second time and it is deducted from the loanee’s account. The banks must be desisted from levying fee twice for the same jewel from the same customer.

S. Kader Ibrahim,

Periyapattinam

Release water into canal

The R.S. Mangalam big tank is not yet full yet. The ayacutdars need water for paddy cultivation. I request the PWD authorities to release Vaigai water into Keezhnattar canal to fill this tank.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

It is learnt that shops that photocopy (xerox) Aadhaar sell the data through unscrupulous means. There seems to be a market for this data. Recently I found more than 50 Aadhaar cards in the municipality garbage bin in Chinnamanur in Theni district. There must be an awareness among people, especially villagers, about protecting their identity and guard against unlawful use of it.

S. Viveak Balaji,

Chinnamanur

