Dindigul Reader’s Mail

December 10, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

No safety on Vaigai bridge

Now that Vaigai river is in full flow with a strong current, it has become dangerous walking on the low-level bridge in Paramakudi as there are no handrails to hold on to. Taking into account safety of people, particularly schoolchildren who use the causeway, I request the authorities concerned to provide steel hand railings across the bridge. Besides, I request the municipal authorities to repair the badly damaged roads.

V. Rajendran.

Paramakudi

ADVERTISEMENT

Rejuvenate Sakkarakottai

Sakkarakottai ‘kanmoi,’ a large tank, helps recharge underground water in wells and small waterbodies of Ramanathapuram. Unfortunately, the tank is infested with swathes of ‘seemai karuvelam’ trees due to which water flowing into the tank cannot be stored to its full capacity. The tank should be desilted, deepened and rejuvenated to make it ready for the next monsoon. When water is retained to its full capacity, birds of different species, which used to visit it in large numbers in the past, will return. I appeal to the district administration to make efforts in thie regard.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Poor facilities at riverside temple

Hundreds of devotees visit Anjaneyaswamy Temple on the bank of Vaigai river at Anaippatti. After taking bath in the river, in the absence of changing room, women, with much embarrassment, change their dresses in the open and at the back of trees. Besides, bundles of dhotis and saris that are discarded in the river get entangled with plants and boulders in the river. Mounds of plastic bags can also be seen around the temple and on the riverbed. When the river is in full flow, people take risk to take bath as there are no handrails. Devotees also have no place to take shelter from hit sun or rain. The approach roads to the temple also remain in a bad condition for years together. I request the HR and CE Department to set right all these anomalies.

M. Sainithii,

Sholavandan

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.