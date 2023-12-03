HamberMenu
Dindigul Reader’s Mail

December 03, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
One of many: A road full of potholes in Virudhunagar

One of many: A road full of potholes in Virudhunagar | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Repair roads

Roads in Virudhunagar municipal limits are in a very bad condition. For instance, the Railway Feeder Road, Pullalakottai Road and Puzhukaranai Road are full of potholes and are in a battered state. School children and motorists undergo much hardship while traveling on these roads. I request the authorities concerned to repair the roads in the town immediately.

A. Divyabharathi,

Virudhunagar

Hospital ramp in damaged state

The ramp at Ramanathapuram Medical College Hospital is in a damaged state. It is a wonder as to how this ramp which is part of new constructions has become useless so soon after opening of the hospital building. I appeal to the authorities to carry out repair work at the ramp immediately as otherwise the patients will continue to suffer.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

No safety on Vaigai bridge

Now that Vaigai river is in full flow with a strong current, it has become dangerous walking on the low-level bridge as there are no handrails to hold on to. Taking into account safety of people, particularly school children, who use the causeway, I request the authorities concerned to provide steel hand railings across the bridge.

V. Rajendran.

Paramakudi

