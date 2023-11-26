HamberMenu
Dindigul Reader’s Mail

November 26, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

SUC for petty shops unreasonable

In Ramanathapuram Municipality, Service Utility Charges (SUC), which was levied in addition to Property Tax for residential houses, big shopping complexes and marriage halls, has been extended to even small and petty shops which is highly unreasonable and unjustified. The levy of SUC may be right in respect of houses, shopping complexes and wedding halls where the Municipality has to carry out works such as removal of waste and maintenance of hygiene. But in the case of small and petty shops, no such services are provided. They already pay a heavy property tax under commercial tariff. Therefore, the government should stop levying SUC for small and petty shops. The property tax presumably includes SUC as it is the duty of the Municipality to give service to every tax-payer.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

A paradox

It is unfair and unjust to punish a consumer by charging a higher rate for consuming more electrical energy in domestic supply. It is a paradox to mete out punishmen ‘for the purchase of more commodity’ under slabs. Again, in case of meter not functioning, the charges are levied based on the maximum bill in that account, for no fault of the consumer. I request the consumer-friendly and sympathetic Tangedco to take steps to address these anomalies for the benefit of poor people living in joint families.

S. Kader Ibrahim,

Periyapattinam

Stray cattle: take legal action

Stray cattle mence is rampant in Paramakudi. Owners of the catte let the animals freely to stray on roads which leads to accidents. I request the municipal authorities to take legal action against them.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

