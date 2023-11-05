Dindigul Reader’s Mail

November 05, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

Build additional building for library

The branch library in Palani on the Madurai highway is functioning in a small building with space constraints. The library has a good collection of books ranging from literature to sports. But there is no separate room for readers to sit and read newspapers and magazines. They are forced to sit under the small sit-out in front or under the trees for reading. With insufficient number of chairs, many have to r read standing or leave the library with disappointment. I request the authorities concerned to build additional buildings with basic amentities for the library.

M. Sainithii,

Palani

Sorry state of ‘Pattu Theru’

The condition of ‘Pattu Theru’ in Sivakasi has become worse. Paver blocks on this street has become loose and coming off. Seage flows on the street and garbage remains uncleared. I request the Corporation authorities to set right these anomalies and also make Sivakasi clean and green.

T. Nagarajan,

Sivakasi

Saddled with work during holidays

At a time when the school syllabus itself is heavy for children, teachers ask them to do projects and assignments which are invariably done by their parents. The IX, X and XI students are saddled with the next year’s studies long before the academic year starts. The quarterly, half-yearly and summer holidays are meant for students to relax and recharge themselves after a hectic school schedule. But the students are given assignments for the holidays too. The School Education Minister must instruct private schools not to give projects to students till Class X, and not to conduct classes or give assignments during holidays.

Muhammed Yaseen,

Batlagundu

Release water

Ramanathauram district has not received adequate rain this year. Since farmers have raised nurseries. I request the government to release water from Vaigai dam for irrigation so that the tail-end farmers will also stand to benefit.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

