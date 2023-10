October 29, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

Set up sewage treatment plant

The government has proposed a plan to establish a sewage treatment plant in Manamadurai on an outlay of Rs. 10 crore to prevent discharge of sewage into Vaigai river. I request the government to allot funds for the same immediately and start the work.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi