Dindigul Reader’s Mail

October 22, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST

Operate more buses to Rameswaram

Since Pamban rail bridge work has not yet been completed, pilgrims from near and far get down at Ramanathapuram railway station and go to Rameswaram in bus. I request the TNSTC to operate more buses to Rameswaram from Ramanathapouram.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

Set up footwear collection centres

A large number of pilgrims coming to Dandayuthapaniswami Temple in Palani also offer prayers to Patha Vinayagar, Meenakshi-Sundareswarar, a Peacock shrine, and Thiru Avinankudi Murugan near the hillock temple. Since there are no separate places for devotees to leave and keep their footwear safe at these places, they leave them behind around these temples. Footwears are haphazardly strewn near the entrances of Thiru Avinankudi Murugan Temple due to which devotees are put to inconvenience. I request the temple authorities to set up footwear collection centres with boards near these temples.

M. Sainithii,

Palani

