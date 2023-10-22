HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dindigul Reader’s Mail

October 22, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Operate more buses to Rameswaram

Since Pamban rail bridge work has not yet been completed, pilgrims from near and far get down at Ramanathapuram railway station and go to Rameswaram in bus. I request the TNSTC to operate more buses to Rameswaram from Ramanathapouram.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

Set up footwear collection centres

A large number of pilgrims coming to Dandayuthapaniswami Temple in Palani also offer prayers to Patha Vinayagar, Meenakshi-Sundareswarar, a Peacock shrine, and Thiru Avinankudi Murugan near the hillock temple. Since there are no separate places for devotees to leave and keep their footwear safe at these places, they leave them behind around these temples. Footwears are haphazardly strewn near the entrances of Thiru Avinankudi Murugan Temple due to which devotees are put to inconvenience. I request the temple authorities to set up footwear collection centres with boards near these temples.

M. Sainithii,

Palani

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.