Dindigul Reader’s Mail

October 15, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Good initiative by hospital

It was a surprise to learn about a library functioning on Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai thorugh your report, It will be a solace for patients, caregivers and visitors. Awareness of its existence is all that is needed to attract more readers. Reading books and periodicals during hard times will indeed soothe the mind and provide welcome distraction to chaotic thoughts. One can get transported to a tranquil place. Lending books will indeed help the hospital staff to get relief from their work stress.

S.P. Jayasivakumar,

Dindigul

ADVERTISEMENT

Recurrent power cuts

Unannounced power cuts have become recurrent In Ramanathapuram town. These power shutdowns, in the name of maintenance cause much hardships to the residents. The Tangedco can announce the power shutdown at elast two days in advance so that people can prepare themselves. In foreign countries, there are no shutdowns; instead, they change over from one grid to another within fraction of a second and ensure uninterrupted power supply. When rockets reach moon the with help of advanced scientific technology, can’t we ensure continuous power supply?

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

House a library in new building

Work on construction of a new building for the District Headquarters Hospital in Paramakudi is going on. I request the authorities concerned to allot a room at the new building for library and operate it for the benefit of patients, thier attendants and visitors.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.