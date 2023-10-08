Dindigul Reader’s Mail

October 08, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

Honour donors of cadavers too

I was much delighted to read the report, “Funeral of organ donors will be held with State honours: CM” At the same time, it must be noted that, like donation of organs of brain dead persons, cadaver donation, which is done by the donor when he is alive, is not less in value. Organ donation benefits the needy patients to survive through efforts of expert doctors. Cadaver donation leads to the doctors getting the expertise by means of anatomy study in their medical colleges. As such, both the gestures are one and the same by nature and both deserve State honours. I request our Chief Minister to honour the family members of those who donate the cadaver when they hand over the body at the respective medical college.

V. Karmegam,

Ramanathapuram,

Run a link train

The Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express arrives in Madurai at 7.50 AM. Pilgrims, tourists and traders will be benefited if a Link Express is introduced leaving Rameswaram in the early morning so as to connect the Vande Bharat Express. Similarly, in the return direction, the link train could be scheduled to leave Madurai after the arrival of Vande Bharat Express so that passengers could make full use of the superfast train.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Operate a train to Karaikal

The Southern Railway should operate a new train service from Madurai to Karaikal via Manamadurai and Karaikudi. Since a large number of people from Sivaganga and delta districts come to Madurai for business, trading, medical treatment and for attending to High Court cases, I appeal to the railways to operate a passenger train on this route.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

