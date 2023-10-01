HamberMenu
Dindigul Reader’s Mail

October 01, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

No toilets

The passport office In Ramanathapuram is functioning at the renovated annexe of the Head Post office. A large number of people visit this office every day. But there is no toilet facility for visitors. Elderly people and women suffer the most because of this. There is not enough rest rooms even for a section of the staff working in another adjoining section of the HPO. I would request the Postmaster General, Southern Division, Madurai and the Superintendent of Post Offices, Ramanathapuram, to rectify this matter.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Expedite work

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has assured that the new Pamban bridge work would be completed before November. But, it seems there will be a delay. I request the authorities concerned to expedite the work to facilitate early operation of trains to Rameswaram.

V. Rajendran.

Paramakudi

