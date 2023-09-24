HamberMenu
Dindigul Reader’s Mail

September 24, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Allocate funds and start AIIMS

A group of medical students admitted to AIIMS-Madurai are studying in Ramanathapuram Medical College under a stop-gap arrangement. AIIMS-Madurai was announced by the Central government years back and due to lack of funds even the compound walls around the land earmarked for it remain incomplete. AIIMS announced for other States have been inaugurated. Why and what for the AIIMS in Madurai alone is singled out and discriminated is not known. It is unfair to delay this vital health project of the Central government. I appeal to the union Health minister to allocate sufficient funds and bring the Madurai AIIMS into existence on a war-footing as southern districts such as Ramanathapuram will also be benefited by i AIIMS in Madurai.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Place survey stone at right place

On the Madurai to Manamadurai railway section, from 28-km to 45-km, the railway land survey stones are wrongly placed. I request the Divisional Railway Manager to rectify the mistake.

S. Saravanakumar,

Tiruppachethi

Vande Bharat to Rameswaram

Southern Railway has proposed to operate a Vande Bharat Express train service from Tirunelveli to Chennai. There is a long-pending demand to run a daytime train from Chennai to Rameswaram. I request. the railways to operate a Vande Bharat express from the State capital to Rameswaram.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

