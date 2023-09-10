ADVERTISEMENT

Dindigul Reader’s Mail

September 10, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

No names for two trains

The two trains running between Chennai Egmore and Rameswaram do not have names and identified only by their numbers. For easy identification of trains and for passenger convenience, these trains must be suitably named like Abdul Kalam Express and Vivekanandar Express. When other trains have names such as Pothigai, Silambu, Thiruvalluvar, Pandiyan, Muthu Nagar, Vaigai, Blue Mountain, Rock Fort, Grand Trunk, Tamil Nadu, why these two trains are left without specific names is not known. I appeal to the Railway Minister and the Southern Railway General Manager to give suitable names for the two trains and remove confusion of passengers in this regard.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Provide stoppage

The Southern Railway has proposed to operate a special train from Secundrabad to Ramanathapuram. But there is no stoppage at Paramakudi for this train. i request the railways to provide a stoppage for the train at Paramakudi for th benefit of passengers in this region.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

