Dindigul Reader’s Mail

July 23, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

Widen roads

The SS Kottai - Tirupattur, Tiruppattur - Singampunari and Thirukoshtiyur - Karaikudi road stretches in Sivaganga district are very narrow. When two buses cross each other, there is no space for two-wheelers to ride safely. Overtaking on these stretches is also dangerous. So, I request the highways authorities to widen these roads.

M. Sundararaj,

Tirupattur

Huge crowd for ‘echo test’

In Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital, the facility to undergo ‘echo test’ at the Cardiology Department is inadequate to meet the growing number of patients who often stand waiting for two to three hours. This section works only three days a week as per a schedule fixed years back before elevation of this government hospital to its present status. It must be ensured that this vital test can be taken throughout the week by appointing sufficient manpower. I appeal to the Health Secretary and Collector to take steps to set right this anomaly.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

No streetlights

There are no street lights on the road branching off Dindigul highway to Idumbankoil and rope car station of Baladhandayuthapani Temple in Palani. The road is pitch dark at night and unsage for residents and patients who go to a private hospital on this stretch. People who go for walking in the early morning and late evening are reluctant to use this stretch. Passengers who alight from buses in the late hours at Sivagiripatti bus stop are also in constant fear of illegal activities such as robbery and chain snatching. A high-mast lamp on Madurai-Palani road, which remains dysfunctional for months, has also to be repaired soon. I request the civic authorities to erect street lights all along Idumbankoil stretch swiftly.

Sainithii.M,

Palani

