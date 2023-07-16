ADVERTISEMENT

Dindigul Reader’s Mail

July 16, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Mosquito menace is severe in Palani

Mosquito menace has become severe in residential areas such as Lakshmipuram,Thirunagar and Netaji Nagar in Palani due to open drainage system. Despite people using coils, nets on doors and windows and racquets, mosquitoes invade the households in large numbers. The residents are unable to keep mosquitoes out and spend sleepless nights leading to various health issues. So, we seek an immediate and intense anti-mosquito drive, including fogging using hand-held machines, to keep vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya at bay and protect the health of people.

Sainithii. M, Palani

Encroachments must be removed

In Ramanathapuram town, Saveriyar Kovil Street that connects Vandikara Main Road and Sikkil Raja Street on either side is full of encroachments on the northern side upto Vandikara Street much to the hardship of the public. These encroachments hinder smooth flow of traffic. I appeal to the Municipal Commissioner to order a survey of the entire northern stretch beyond Saveriyar Kovil Street and remove all sorts of encroachments immediately without fear or favour and restore this important road to its original width.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

