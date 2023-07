July 09, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

Lay rumble strips at road intersection

There are no rumble strips - the white markings on road to slow down vehicles - at the intersection of Thelichathanallur- Poduvakudi - Moolakaraipatti and Madurai - Rameswaram highway near Paramakudi I request the National Highways Authority of India to lay rumble strips on this point to caution drivers about the intersection and to slow down the speed of vehicles, so as to prevent accidents.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi