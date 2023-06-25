Dindigul Reader’s Mail

Erratic power supply
Ramanathapuram town experiences frequent power cuts that last for about half-an-hour on each occasion. The power outage causes much inconvenience to people, especially to traders and those in hospitals. No clarification is available from the Electricity Department officials in this regard. I appeal to the Superintending Engineer of Ramanathapuram Electricity Distribution Circle to set right the erratic power supply and ensure uninterrupted electric supply round-the-clock.
Asmabagh Anvardeen,
Ramanathapuram
ADVERTISEMENT
Vande Bharat train from Rameswaram
Indian Railways plans to operate Vande Bharat chair car and sleeper trains across the country. I request the railways to consider operating a Vande Bharat sleeper train from Rameswaram to Varanasi.
V. Rajendran,
Paramakudi
ADVERTISEMENT