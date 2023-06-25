HamberMenu
Dindigul Reader’s Mail

June 25, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Erratic power supply

Ramanathapuram town experiences frequent power cuts that last for about half-an-hour on each occasion. The power outage causes much inconvenience to people, especially to traders and those in hospitals. No clarification is available from the Electricity Department officials in this regard. I appeal to the Superintending Engineer of Ramanathapuram Electricity Distribution Circle to set right the erratic power supply and ensure uninterrupted electric supply round-the-clock.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Vande Bharat train from Rameswaram

Indian Railways plans to operate Vande Bharat chair car and sleeper trains across the country. I request the railways to consider operating a Vande Bharat sleeper train from Rameswaram to Varanasi.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

