Dindigul Reader’s Mail

June 18, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

Scrap road tax or stop toll collection

The government collects life-time road tax at the time of registration of new vehicles which amounts to several thousand crores per annum. This is to allow vehicles in all roads throughout the country. Now, toll plazas have come up on almost all highways. So, money is collected for one and the same vehicle by way of two modes - road tax and toll. This is unjust, unreasonable and unlawful. Does it mean that the government wants to fine the owner for possessing a vehicle? Due to steep toll fees, prices of all essential commodities have gone up much to the hardships of people who are already burdened with high cost of of petrol and diesel. Therefore, the government should either stop collecting toll or scrap life-time road tax.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Erect lights along Vaigai river

The government has sanctioned funds for installation of streetlights on both sides of the Vaigai river in Paramakudi. I request the municipality to expedite the work.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

